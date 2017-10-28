ðŸ“‹ Team news. Afobe and Defoe paired upfront for our @premierleague game against @ChelseaFC . Wilson on the bench. #BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/LLP2k7YEPC

Victor Moses is still out with a hamstring injury, while the manager says that Danny Drinkwater "needs to find the right physical condition" after finally making his debut for the club in the midweek cup defeat of Everton.

N'Golo Kante is not ready to return for Chelsea, although Conte hopes to have the French midfielder back for the Champions League trip to Roma on Tuesday.

Diminutive winger Ryan Fraser could also miss out after sustaining an unspecified knock against Middlesbrough, although Jermain Defoe is expected to be fit after hamstring trouble.

Bournemouth striker Josh King is doubtful today. The Norway striker has missed the last two matches through illness and Howe revealed yesterday that he is now suffering from a recurring back injury that is not thought to be serious but will require a visit to a specialist.

"There is a lot of b******t. If I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers. A lot of bullshit. They try to create problems between me, the club and the players"

Antonio Conte certainly did not pull any punches during a fiery pre-match press conference on Friday when asked about recent media speculation suggesting that Chelsea's players are unhappy with his training methods and that compatriot Carlo Ancelotti is being lined up for a second stint in charge of the defending champions.

The passionate Italian labelled one particular report that claimed several disgruntled members of his squad had contacted former assistant manager Steve Holland to complain about his methods as a "lack of respect".

Chelsea will have to put all that off-field drama to one side today as they look to avoid being completely cut adrift from the title battle.

The Blues have won each of their last two matches after going three games without a victory and come up against a Bournemouth side that have not recorded a home triumph against today's opponents for almost 30 years.

Eddie Howe's men currently sit in the relegation zone after collecting just seven points from their opening nine fixtures, although Conte believes their position in the table is a false one.

Indeed, the Cherries appear to have taken considerable confidence from back-to-back league and cup wins over Stoke and Middlesbrough and will hope to use that momentum to inflict a fourth league loss of the season on a team that know they can already ill afford any further slip-ups if they are to have a chance of retaining their crown.