An 11-year-old boy has died after he suffered "awful" electrical burns at a rail freight depot in Northamptonshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) have said that the youngster was found with severe injuries at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Paramedics, including an air ambulance, from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene but the boy was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police will now investigate how the child got into the area before the emergency services were contacted to the town's International Rail Freight Depot at around 5.20pm on Tuesday (27 June).

Officers have said that as things stand, the death is being treated as unexplained and have made an appeal for witnesses who saw the youngster enter the compound.

BTP's Detective Inspector Gareth Davies said that the boy had suffered "serious electrical burns" and an extensive investigation is now under way.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy during what must be an incredibly difficult time," Davies said.

"I have specially trained officers supporting the family as they try to come to terms with this awful news.

"Our focus is now fixed on understanding exactly what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries.

"Therefore, I would be looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a young boy enter this depot at around 5pm. If you were in the area or have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch as soon as possible.

"The family will be desperate for answers and we will be working tirelessly to get them answers they will be seeking."

Earlier in June, during the half-term holidays, two teenage boys were left fighting for their lives after being electrocuted on a railway line in the West Midlands.

The two 13-year-old boys were believed to have been playing around the train tracks by Bescot Stadium station and Tame Bridge Parkway, near Walsall.