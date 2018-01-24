Bradley Walsh caused a ruckus at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night (23 January) by storming the stage as the team behind This Morning scooped their gong for best daytime show.

The Chase host left the audience and viewers at home in hysterics when he snuck onto the stage and stood behind the cast after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's show beat his popular quiz series to the accolade.

Excited fans took to Twitter to comment on the hilarity, with one person writing: "Bradley Walsh going on stage even though he didn't win the award is the highlight of the #NTAs."

While another said: "Oh god yes this is why Bradley Walsh is brilliant #NTAs."

A third added: "I'm fucking crying at everyone laughing at Bradley Walsh who just went up w This Morning lmfao."

Another fan said: "Love Bradley Walsh's attitude... my show didn't win but i'll get up on stage anyway #NTAs."

A few funny memes about the incident also made their way onto Twitter:

Willoughby and Schofield were delivering their acceptance speeches when their thunder was stolen by the fellow ITV entertainer, who crashed the stage after The Chase lost out.

The blonde presenter was in mid-speech when she dubbed Walsh a "devil," before Schofield joked: "When the hell did you join?"

The presenters were delighted to be announced as winners, with the pair collecting the award alongside the This Morning team including "legend" Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford.

Schofield said: "Thank you so much to everyone for voting, you have no idea what it means to us but also our amazing team.

"We love getting up very early in the mornings, even when it's really cold and dark so that we can work on a show that we're so proud of and I can work with someone that I completely adore working with."

While Willoughby added: "I'm lucky to work with not only one of my best friends but as far as I'm concerned one of the best teams in the business." After spotting a mischievous Walsh, she said: "Bradley Walsh. What a devil."

She then joked: "Bradley Walsh is our new doctor. He's taking over sexual health so if anyone's got an issue, come and speak to Doctor Brad," leaving the audience in laughter.