Live Lewis Dunk thrashes Brighton ahead.

Arsenal have lost their last three games to leave Arsene Wenger on the brink.

Joachim Low and Carlo Ancelotti among the contenders to replace the Frenchman [The Times]

Brighton are four points above the relegation zone with 10 games to play.

Albion have won just two of their 16 meetings with the Gunners.

2 min 13:36 Lewis Dunk takes a chunk out of the ball at the near post and almost turns the ball into his own net from an Arsenal cross. The visitors on the front-foot from the outset.

7 min 13:31 Under way at The Amex. Arsenal in all black with pink trim, Brighton in their traditional blue and white stripes.

8 min 13:29 Players out and we're ready for kick-off on the south coast. Big afternoon for both sides.

13 min 13:24 Kick-off fast approaching at The Amex, so that means it is prediction time. I am going for Brighton 2-1 Arsenal. Roll up, roll up.

22 min 13:15 Avoid defeat today and Brighton will go a fifth game in a row without a defeat for the first time in their history, which they have never done in the Premier League before. It would inch them closer to survival and act as another blow to an Arsenal team who are under immense pressure this afternoon.

25 min 13:13 There is little doubt that Arsenal's team today is with one eye on the mid-week trip to Italy, where they face AC Milan in the Europa League. Bellerin, Ramsey and Welbeck all miss out today and will surely be enlisted in the San Siro. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied of course, though Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be available to play.

30 min 13:07 Despite all the money being spent by Brighton to keep them in the Premier League, it has been a 34-year-old returnee who is top of the scoring charts. Glenn Murray has 12 goals this season for the Seagulls in his second spell on the south coast, having rejoined the club 14 months ago on a permanent deal following a six-month loan. He starts again today and is exactly the type of forward who Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi will hate to come up against today. Not an easy afternoon ahead for them.

39 min 12:59 Thierry Henry has been asked on Sky who he would build his Arsenal team around next season. Would be fair to say he hasn't got an answer. Not a single player name-checked by the Frenchman. Which says a lot.

39 min 12:58 Alex Iwobi on Sky Sports: "It hasn't been the greatest of weeks for us. We know what we need to do so we'e going to put in 100% effort. The defeat hurt us so we want to put everything right today. Every game is a must not lose, we want to win every game."

44 min 12:53 With the snow having cleared amid a positively balmy weekend, the Amex looks a picture before kick-off.

51 min 12:46 One side note from the Arsenal team. Eddie Nketiah is on the bench in the Premier League for just the fifth time this season. He has been an unused sub in each of the previous four occasions, but could he get his debut this afternoon? With his spell as Arsenal manager having been dominated by the constant promotion of young players, it would be fitting if it ended with another leaving a mark on the first team.

54 min 12:43 Three changes for Arsenal from the mid-week defeat to Man City. In comes Calum Chambers at right-back, Jack Wilshere in midfield and Alex Iwobi in attack. Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck drop out.

59 min 12:38 Brighton are unchanged as expected from the win over Swansea. In fact it is the same 18 from that 4-1 win.

1 hr 12:26 Brighton can take a major step towards survival if they can win this afternoon. Result really went their way yesterday with Stoke and Southampton drawing, and Newcastle, Huddersfield and West Ham were all beaten meaning Albion are four points clear of the bottom three and could go into the top half this afternoon. Chris Hughton has done quite a job on the south coast and it would certainly be a popular development if the club are able to beat the drop.

1 hr 12:17 This afternoon has the potential to be rather uncomfortable for Arsene Wenger. His Arsenal tenure looks increasingly likely to come to an end at the climax of the campaign, with a host of names having been linked with the role. No doubt that after three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, Wenger will be remembered as one of the club's best ever managers, but if he can't end his tenure on a bright note it could go a long way to affecting his legacy in north London.