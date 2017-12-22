Dozens of flights have been cancelled and many more delayed when Bristol Airport closed after a plane carrying 25 people careered off the runway.

None of the passengers were injured when the flight from Frankfurt came off the runway just after 11:35am, but the incident has cause huge chaos on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The airport is advising people hoping to travel today (22 December) to contact their airline for the latest information following the closure of runway.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch also confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident.

One passenger, named only as Richard, described the frustrations felt inside the airport. He told the Bristol Post: "We were going for a week to Prague for Christmas. There's no more flights to Prague so that's our holiday done.

"It's so disappointing. Up in the departure lounge when they announced it, there were people inconsolable,"

"There were these two young kids told they couldn't go to Venice and they couldn't see their dad and they were in floods of tears it was heartbreaking."

Bristol Airport said in a statement: "After landing at Bristol Airport at 11.36 this morning an Embraer 145 inbound from Frankfurt (flight number BM1822) left the runway while taxiing. Passengers were disembarked and returned to the terminal by coach. None of the 25 people on board were hurt.

"The runway is currently closed as a result of the earlier incident. We will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Additional staff are on hand in the terminal to assist passengers.

"All passengers are advised to contact their airline to obtain the latest flight information."

An easyJet spokesperson added: "The runway in Bristol Airport is due to open again at 6pm local time.

"Please be assured that our team are working to minimise the delay where possible.

"If there is anything we can do to make your wait in the airport a little more comfortable, please let our staff know and they will do their best to accommodate you.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding."