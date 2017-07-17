A man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a dog and nine other offences, including child pornography allegations, at Bristol Crown Court today (17 July)

Mark Hook allowed a Labrador to penetrate him and also committed a sex act on the animal, according to the Bristol Post.

The 38-year-old, from Dyers Close in Hartcliffe, also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, two counts of distributing obscene images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Hook was bailed by Judge Mark Horton pending a sentencing hearing on 11 August. He was told there was a "significant risk" he would receive a prison sentence.

Counsel for the defence, Robert Duval, told the court: "These offences are not covered by recent sentencing guidelines."

The lawyer acknowledged that "there is a significant risk of him [Hook] going to prison".

"That is an understatement," responded Judge Horton. "It seems to be breaking new law. I know he knows full well the outcome that is likely in this case."

Hook declined to answer a local reporter's questions as he left the court.

In May, Amber Finney from Ohio was sentenced to 180 days behind bars, 120 of them suspended, after she admitted to performing sex acts on a dog.

She had initially denied the allegations but her defence was undermined by the fact she had filmed her crimes.

