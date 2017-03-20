Bristol has topped the list of the "best places to live in Britain" in a new guide for 2017.

The city in the south-west of England was named as the UK's most desirable location in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide.

Described as "a small city that feels like a big city", it was praised for being "handily placed for seaside and scenery" but "hardly cut off".

Regional winners included Frome in Somerset, Peckham in London and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

The annual guide, which combines data such as crime rates, house prices and school performance, said the city had faced "stiff competition" from London and other major UK destinations.

But it said, with lots of "glamorous, creative, hi-tech and professional" jobs on offer and "great" food and drink – the city "crams in all the culture you could wish for".

Regional winners:

East: Woodbridge in Suffolk

London: Peckham

Midlands: Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire

North and North East: Newcastle Quayside in Tyne and Wear

Northern Ireland: Ballycastle in County Antrim

North West: Knutsford in Cheshire

Scotland: North Berwick

South East: Wadhurst in East Sussex

South West: Frome in Somerset

Wales: Cowbridgex'