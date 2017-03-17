The infamous Boris bikes are a regular sight for most Londoners but one has managed to travel that little bit further.

Entrepreneur Chris Astil-Smith, 24, from Acton, west London, rented the bike at Westminster, packed it into a case and visited cities including Dubai, Paris and San Francisco.

The round trip was filmed to publicise his swim across the English Channel in August for the Dreams Come True charity, which supports terminally ill children.

He said: "It's easy to choose a big charity with a huge marketing budget, however I'd rather know exactly where the money is going and directly who will benefit from this challenge.

"I feel very fortunate to be somebody who's had many opportunities in life to travel, open a business and study abroad and not a lot of people have this."

Dreams Come True is a small UK charity helping children with life-limiting conditions achieve their dreams.

Chris is hoping to raise £25,000 for the charity and, so far, has managed to reach just over £6,000.

He went with his friend Alex Tyrwhitt who took most of the footage for the three week trip.

Upon his return to the UK, he was handed a £300 fine for taking the bike out for more than 48 hours.

He said: "They got in touch on Twitter and I told them, 'It's OK, we took really good care of it'. They told me to press the red button once I docked it so they could give it an MOT."