Britain First leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen have been charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment.

Golding, 35, and Fransen, 31, both from Penge, south east London, were arrested on 10 May.

Kent Police said the investigation into the pair related to the distribution of leaflets in the Thanet and Canterbury areas, and the posting of videos online during a trial held at Canterbury Crown Court the same month.

The trial involved three Muslim men and a teenager who have since been convicted of rape.

Police say Golding has been charged with three counts of causing religiously aggravated harassment, while Fransen faces four counts.

Both have been bailed to appear before Medway magistrates on 17 October 2017.

It comes after former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was handed a suspended sentence for contempt of court in May after making videos during the same trial.