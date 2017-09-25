British Airways has launched an investigation after a video emerged of a woman in the airline's uniform making racist remarks about passengers on a flight to Nigeria.

Shocked cabin crew reported the video to BA after it showed the stewardess in her car lamenting how she faced a flight from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday (22 September), the MailOnline reported.

In the video, which is filled with expletives, the air stewardess explains how she is going to deal with passengers on the six-hour flight.

"All right, so all of yous are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do," she films herself saying.

"And I'm here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?"

After commenting on how her passengers will be asking for "beef," she adds: "All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f**king upgrades because they haven't got enough leg room" she said, because of the size of their privates.

The one-minute video was broadcast on Snapchat, the Mail Online reported.

A source told MailOnline the video, which was captioned "I can't cope with this flight," was circulated among "horrified" flight crew, who are "very concerned".

"My friend was horrified. BA has a culture of dealing with things like this internally, she passed it to me because she was concerned that nothing was done," the source told MailOnline.

In a statement on Monday (25 September), the airline said: "We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways. We are investigating this video".