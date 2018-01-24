British children are more anxious about Donald Trump's presidency than global warming and the threat of nuclear war, a new study by the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) has revealed.

Children between the ages of five and 18 are experiencing "widespread anxiety" about Trump and terrorism, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the MHF.

About 1,800 parents were asked to indicate what they thought their sons or daughters were anxious about. Forty-one percent listed terrorism as their child's biggest concern, with 33% saying that Donald Trump and his administration made their children feel anxious.

Terrorism and Trump were ranked as more anxiety-inducing than global warming and the threat of nuclear war.

A third of parents (32%) thought their sons and daughters are worried about climate change, while 23% said the possibility of nuclear war worried them.

Thirteen percent of parents said their children were so worried about a terrorist attack that they had started avoiding public transport or going to busy places. Eight percent said their children were having nightmares about global events.

In response to the survey's findings, Dr Camilla Rosan of the Mental Health Foundation said: "We often forget that distressing world events can have a significant impact on the mental health of our children. This is especially true in the digital age where it's no longer possible to shield our children from worrying or scary news.

"Our poll indicates widespread anxiety among children – especially about the threat of terrorism. But the good news is there is a lot we can do to help children cope with scary events."

She suggested that parents not only provide their children with the relevant facts about a terrorist attack, but also put things in perspective and reassure them that they are safe.

"Anxiety about scary news events is normal, but not something children have to deal with alone," she said. "Parents can really help tackle problems early and support good mental health for their children by talking about these issues in an open and honest way.

"This lets them know that it's okay to talk about scary or tricky subjects, and hopefully, will give them the confidence to talk about things that might be playing on their mind at other times too."