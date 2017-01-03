A British traveller was found dead last month in a bar in Melbourne, Australia, where she had been partying with a group of men. Her body is believed to have been undiscovered until 12 hours after she died.

Stacey Tierney, who was 29, was found dead in the Dreams Gentlemen's Club lapdancing establishment in the city on the morning of Monday 19 December. Police are now investigating the death.

According to the Australian press, Tierney was a well-known dancer at the establishment. She had moved to Australia from Manchester three years ago, and may also have worked as a fitness instructor.

Australian media have reported that the men she was with left the venue after she died, with no emergency services contacted.

Victoria Police have not confirmed whether Ms Tierney's death is being treated as suspicious, but have said they are to carry out a post mortem.

An online funding page established to help return Ms Tierney's body to the UK has, at the time of going to press, raised more than £10,000 ($12,300). "Stacey was living her life to the full in Australia and she has made a huge impact on everyone who knew her," the GoFundMe page says.

"On behalf of her mum Michelle and her sisters Stephanie, Kristie, and Kelly-Anne and the rest of her family we would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence."

Family members have said they are shocked by articles written in the local media about Ms Tierney's death, and told The Times newspaper that they "have not been told anything by the authorities in Australia about this latest information".