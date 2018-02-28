Everyone knows Britain has a tendency to overreact at the sight of snow, and this often results in numerous road closures and train cancellations.

Some UK police forces have urged drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys and advised many parents to give their children the day off school while the "Beast from the East" makes it presence felt.

Now cold conditions across the country has forced a more unexpected closure: a skiing centre located in Kent.

You might be forgiven for thinking the snow would be a godsend for employees at the Chatham Ski and Snowboard Centre, who rarely get the chance to test out genuine Alpine conditions on their slope.

Unfortunately, management have told customers they are forced to close for the second day over worries icy conditions could hamper emergency access.

They wrote on a their Facebook page: "Centre currently closed as we have an inaccessible car park and we have to be able to have emergency vehicle access and staff are struggling to get to site.

"We are cancelling lessons for today and will reschedule. Please check our website and this page for updates."

One angry customer complained on their page that the closure was "a contradiction in terms".

"The slope doesn't run well in this snow, it's just not compacted so you ski on the matting. We don't have piste grooming equipment", one manager replied. "It's not something I do lightly."

Staff clearly have the best interest of their skiiers at heart but social media did not fail to spot the irony of the situation.

Manager John Nike stated the facility, which is located in a difficult to access location, is currently under six inches of snow and said that "no thaw" has taken place. It is unlikely to open again later today.