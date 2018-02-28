A British teenager was raped and beaten by two men in a shisha bar while on a college trip to Berlin,

The 18-year-old student was locked in a room by the men who viciously attacked and raped her during a night out to a pipe-smoking bar in the German capital, The Sun reports.

The young girl had ventured out with friends but became separated from the group and suffered the horrific ordeal after being cornered by the offenders.

Sources claim that the student had been locked in a room by the pair, who brutally attacked her as she resisted.

She spent two night in hospital following the attack due to the severity of her injuries and trauma, before flying home to the UK to her distraught parents on Friday (23 February).

An unnamed source from the girl's college said: "Everyone is so shocked. I hope the police in Berlin find the animals responsible."

The victim was said to be one of more than 100 students who travelled to Berlin, though it is unclear if the evening out had been sanctioned by teachers.

Berlin police have not yet commented on the rape and attack which took place near the city's Potsdamer Platz. It is unknown if any arrests related to the incident have yet been made and no description of the suspects has been released.