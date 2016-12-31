A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was knocked off his bike and stabbed near a Christmas funfair in south London.

The youngster was found with "serious" stab wounds in Rushcroft Road, Brixton, shortly before 6.15pm on Tuesday (27 December).

He was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

On Friday, 18-year-old Collins Adesoji, from Lambeth, was arrested and later charged by detectives with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Detectives had said they believed the alleged victim was attacked by a group of men who chased him as he rode his bike, before running him down with a grey Ford Focus and stabbing him.

The car was found abandoned near the scene of the stabbing, which is next to where families and children had been attending a Christmas fairground.

The Met Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ewan Robertson said: "This was a violent attack, carried out close to a funfair being enjoyed by families and children, which has left the young victim with very serious injuries.

"If you have any information that can help assist our investigation please contact us."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can contact the Trident and Area Crime Command via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.