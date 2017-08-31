A man is due to appear in court accused of terror offences after allegedly being found near Buckingham palace armed with a sword.

Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, of Luton, has been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism following an incident on 25 August.

The suspect was arrested after a vehicle rammed into a marked police car in Constitution Hill, close to the royal residence at around 8.30pm.

When police approached the man in the car, he allegedly attempted to reach for a 4ft sword before being detained by officers. Three policemen were injured as they struggled to restrain the suspect until he was finally subdued with CS gas.

Choudhury is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court to face the charges later today (31 August).

No members of the royal family were inside Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.

Thresa May praised the actions of the police officers following the arrest. She said: "I want to thank the officers who acted quickly and bravely to protect the public demonstrating the dedication and professionalism of our police."