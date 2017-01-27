Burkina Faso will take on Tunisia in the first quarter-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de l'Amitié, Libreville, on Saturday, 28 January.

The Stallions made it to the last eight of the ongoing tournament after finishing on top of Group A. They finished ahead of Cameroon, who ended up second while the host nation Gabon were knocked out from the group stages of the 31st edition of Afcon.

After settling for a 1-1 draw against Cameroon and Gabon, Paulo Duarte saw his side register a comfortable 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau. An own goal from Rudinilson Silva in the 11th minute gave Burkina Faso an early lead before Bertrand Traore's second half goal sealed the match.

Duarte will be hoping his side can continue their unbeaten run when they face Tunisia in the first quarter-final on Saturday. A victory will see Burkina Faso improve their chances of making it to the final.

Tunisia, on the other hand, finished second in Group B behind Senegal. Henryk Kasperczak's side had six points after three games, one behind the leaders. The Eagles of Carthage have faced Burkina Faso on three occasions, with the latter winning on one occasion and the other two ending in a draw.

Burkina Faso and Tunisia faced each other in the 1998 African Cup of Nations quarter-final clash, which the former won on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw after the extra time.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Burkina Faso to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Burkina Faso to win: 13/5

Draw: 2

Tunisia to win: 6/5

Team News

Burkina Faso

Possible XI: Kouakou; Coulibaly, Kone, Dayo, Yago; Traore, Kabore; Nakoulma, Traore, Pitroipa; Diawara.

Tunisia

Possible XI: Jridi; Maaloul, Abdennour, Ben Youssef, Nagguez; Sassi, Ben Amor; Sliti, Khaziri, Msakni; Khenissi.

