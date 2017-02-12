Chelsea travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, 12 February, as the Blues look to extend their lead to 12 points from their closest competitors below them in the league.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 1:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Burnley have been one of the best sides at home in the Premier League this season, so much so that they have picked up 28 of their 29 points at home, which has kept them well off the relegation zone. Only Chelsea and Tottenham have a better home record than the Clarets, who are above the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool on that front.

They are on a run of seven wins at home, their best since 2009, and will have a lot of prayers coming in from clubs that are still looking to catch Chelsea in the race for the title. They are yet to concede a home goal in 2017 and will back themselves to give the Blues a tough test, something other teams have failed in the last few games, allowing Antonio Conte's men to ostensibly run away with the title.

The Blues have lost and drawn one game each since their hammering at the Emirates, something they managed to take revenge against when the Gunners visited Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Diego Costa will be charged up after losing the tag of the highest goalscorer to Alexis Sanchez, who scored two against Hull City to leapfrog Romelu Lukaku in the race, who had surged ahead following a four-goal blitzkrieg against Bournemouth last week. Eden Hazard will also be looking to replicate his performance against Arsenal, with Tottenham losing against Liverpool and City not playing till Monday.

What Managers Say

Sean Dyche: "Every game you play is a challenge when you are in the Premier League but these are the teams we wanted to play when we were winning promotion from the last division. We could do with picking up more points away from home but performance-wise I've been pleased with the last four away games, against some really strong teams. If you keep performing at the right level you will win games eventually. That's what I keep telling my players and I don't think it is an idle promise. There are no guarantees, we've had a number of contentious decisions go against us and things like that are out of our control. But it's my belief that, if you put in the work and the performances, you will get a reward." (via Guardian)

Antonio Conte: "This is the second time we will play them. Gray is a really good player, very clever. He's always in the right position when they win the second ball he's in the right position to attack the defensive line. We must pay attention. It's a really good team. They fight a lot, play long ball and play for the second ball, put a lot of pressure on when they have the ball. It's important to know the strengths and weaknesses of the team you face. We are studying Burnley and preparing very well. It will be a really tough game and for us it's important. When you arrive after two games against Liverpool and Arsenal it's important to give continuity and to try to win this game. It won't be easy for sure, I know this." (via The Express)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Burnley win: 9

9 Draw: 4.8

4.8 Chelsea win: 1.44

Team News

Burnley

Possible XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Arfield, Brady; Barnes, Gray

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard