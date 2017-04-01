Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur at the Turf Moor as the Clarets look to build on impressive home record against another team in the top six.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. Highlights of the game will be on BBC MOTD on BBC One from 10:30pm BST on Saturday.

Overview

Burnley have been a force to reckon with at home this season, something which has seen them go 13th in the table with 32 points from 29 fixtures thus far, eight points clear of the relegation zone. However, they have failed to win a single Premier League match away from home this season, taking only three points in 15 fixtures from their travels. It has been a complete opposite at Turf Moor on the other hand, with 29 points keeping them at the same level with Arsenal at home.

Their home form has not been great off late, with their last home win coming against Leicester City in the end of January. Following that, they have played six times at home, failing to record a win on each occasion.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking for their fourth win on the trot as they look to capitalise on any slip-up by Chelsea in the run-in. They are currently the nearest challengers to the Blues but barring a massive slip-up by Chelsea, they are on course to stake a claim in the final three Champions League slots.

Spurs, like Burnley, have been brilliant at White Hart Lane this campaign, winning 13 of 15 league games and losing one. It has been completely different away from home, where they have managed only four wins in 13 games.

What Managers Say

Sean Dyche:"We feel that we can beat anybody there with the crowd behind us. We've turned up against the big boys and we love it when they come. When everybody is at it it's a special occasion. Even on the road the last three or four performances have been strong. We want to look like the team that plays at home when we go away and I think we're getting the balance right now.

"We look like we're the same team, we hit people on the break and we believe we can win on the road so I don't think confidence has ever been an issue for us,"

(via Evening Standard)

Mauricio Pochettino:"I like to fight with them [my players] in training, to show them I am stronger than them, mentally and physically. Sometimes physically I lose the challenge because they are physically stronger, but I am more here.

"It's always difficult for a club like us because nearly all the players were involved with their national teams.It's always tough, it's only a few players training and always it's so difficult to keep the motivation. It's not too much time to prepare for the game but that is the competition, we need to accept that and we need to be ready to compete,"

(via Standard)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Burnley win: 24/5

24/5 Draw: 14/5

14/5 Tottenham win: 7/10

Team News

Burnley

Possible XI: Heaton; Lowton, Mee, Keane, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Barnes, Gray

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Son