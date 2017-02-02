Cameroon will take on Ghana in the second semi-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Franceville, Franceville on 2 February, Thursday.

The Indomitable Lions have won the tournament on four occasions and their last success was during at the start of this millennium in 2002. The Central African nation are two wins away from winning it for the fifth time in the 31st edition of the Afcon.

In the quarter-final clash, Cameroon passed the test against Senegal to make it to the last four. The match ended in a goalless draw and the course of the match was decided via penalty shootout.

Senegal took the first shot and both sides went on to convert their first four penalties. Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane missed his side's fifth and final shot and Vincent Aboubakar converted his kick for Cameroon, which was the difference between the two sides in the end.

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant will be hoping to take Ghana to the final of this year's tournament in Gabon. So far, their only win within 90 minutes came during their 2-1 win over Guinea-Bissau during the group stage fixture.

Ghana lost the last edition's final to the Ivory Coast on penalties and the West African nation will be looking to beat Cameroon and Egypt to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations. A 2-1 victory over DR Congo helped the Black Stars made it to the semi-final.

Egypt have already made it to the final after overcoming Burkina Faso in the first semi-final. The winner of the clash between Cameroon and Ghana will face Egypt in the final on 5 February.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Cameroon to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Cameroon to win: 21/10

Draw: 2

Ghana to win: 29/20

Team News

Cameroon

Possible XI: Ondoa; Oyongo, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Teikeu, Fai; Djoum, Moukandjo, Siani; Ekambi, Aboubakar, Bassogog.

Ghana

Possible XI: Razak; Acheampong, Boye, Amartey, Afful; Wakaso, Acquah, Thomas; Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

