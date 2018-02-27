A group of scientists have found hidden microbial activity in an arid region of South America, a place so similar to Mars that many believe that the Red Planet may similarly host some form of hidden microbial life.

The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on planet Earth. It passes decades with little to no rainfall and is frequently exposed to dry winds. However, despite these hellish conditions, scientists from Washington State University were able to find active microbes under its salty surface.

Till date, it was thought that microbes in the desert were long dead or merely dying vestiges of life, but the group, led by planetary scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch, found strains of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms adapting to the harsh conditions, National Geographic reported.

Put simply, the microbes found a few metres under the surface had a unique trick. They went into a dormant or inactive stage to bear extreme UV radiation without water and came to back to life as and when it rained.

"In the past researchers have found dying organisms near the surface and remnants of DNA but this is really the first time that anyone has been able to identify a persistent form of life living in the soil of the Atacama Desert," Schulze-Makuch said.

The group made the breakthrough find after witnessing a sudden explosion of biological activity on a rainy day. In 2015, they saw the microbes going active due to the impact of moisture and over next two years, they saw how they reverted back to the dormant stage.

"We believe these microbial communities can lay dormant for hundreds or even thousands of years in conditions very similar to what you would find on a planet like Mars and then come back to life when it rains," he added.

When Mars dried up billions of years ago, life might have gone silent in a similar fashion, lying dormant under the surface and waiting to be discovered, the researcher suggested hinting at the presence of dormant subsurface microbes on the Red Planet. "We know there is water frozen in the Martian soil and recent research strongly suggests nightly snowfalls and other increased moisture events near the surface".

To expand the search for living microbes surviving in harsh Mars-like conditions, the group also plans to explore Don Juan Pond, an Antarctic lake that is salty it stays liquid at high temperatures. "Our goal is to understand how they are able to do it [survive] so we will know what to look for on the Martian surface." Their work has been published in the journal PNAS.