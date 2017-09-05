Canadian café and bakery chain Tim Hortons has announced it is expanding its high street footprint in the UK, having entered the market in June with its inaugural outlet in Glasgow.

With a second café already underway in Scottish city to complement its flagship Argyle Street outlet, Tim Hortons said more outlets would be opening in Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast over the coming months, as the company graduates to the "second phase" of its nationwide rollout strategy.

The expansion is expected to bring more job opportunities to each city, though precise numbers would be revealed once the company's ongoing recruitment drive has reached a conclusion.

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by its namesake, a famous professional ice hockey player who wanted to create a space where "everyone would feel at home."

The coffee chain famous for its 'Timbits' – a bite-sized fried dough confectionery which made an appearance at its stores in the 1970s – is recognised as part of the fabric of Canada's culture, and found in nearly every small town and city in the country.

Kevin Hydes, chief finance and commercial officer of Tim Hortons UK, said the same welcoming ethos would inspire the company's British expansion. "We were blown away by the reception we received in Glasgow, and are delighted to announce the opening of restaurants in Cardiff, Belfast and Manchester.

"We know there's a great deal of excitement out there and we can't wait to share more details."

The company is likely to lock horns with incumbents Costa Cafe, Cafe Nero and global giant Starbucks for customer attention on the competitive UK high street.