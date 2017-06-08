The F1 juggernaut has moved from the glitz and glamour of Monaco to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, for the seventh round of the Formula One world championships. The two circuits are like chalk and cheese in terms of layout with the Canadian track requiring low downforce compared to the tight and twisty street circuit in Monaco.

Ferrari have taken command in both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships following a dominant one-two in Monte Carlo. Sebastian Vettel leads Lewis Hamilton by 25 points in the former, while the Italian team have a 13-point advantage over Mercedes in the latter.

Mercedes will expect to bounce back in Canada with the layout of the track much more suited to their car. Hamilton had a torrid time in Monaco last time around qualifying 13th and finishing the race a distant seventh. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, however, is a favourite with the Briton having won on five occasions in the past.

Red Bull Racing have made up ground on the two teams ahead of them, but are still playing catch up. The nature of the circuit will again hamper them due to their inferior Renault power unit. Canada was the scene of Daniel Ricciardo's first ever F1 win and he is the in-form Red Bull driver having finished third in the last two races.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday, but otherwise clear weather is expected throughout the rest of the weekend. It is likely to be a two-team battle between Ferrari and Mercedes, unless Renault have made big gains on the power unit front.

Where to watch live

The first practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix starts at 3pm BST on Friday (9 June), with Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports F1 HD providing live coverage in the UK.

Real-time internet updates are available on the Live Timing section of the sport's official website.

Live coverage of the second practice session starts at 7pm BST.

Track Facts

Circuit name: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

First F1 Race: 1978

Circuit length: 4.361kms

Number of laps: 70

Race distance: 305.27kms

Lap record: 1.13'622 (Barrichello – 2004)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (7)

2015 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Drivers' Championship Standings

1 SEBASTIAN VETTEL GER FERRARI 129 2 LEWIS HAMILTON GBR MERCEDES 104 3 VALTTERI BOTTAS FIN MERCEDES 75 4 KIMI RÄIKKÖNEN FIN FERRARI 67 5 DANIEL RICCIARDO AUS RED BULL RACING 52 6 MAX VERSTAPPEN NED RED BULL RACING 45 7 SERGIO PEREZ MEX FORCE INDIA 34 8 CARLOS SAINZ ESP TORO ROSSO 25 9 FELIPE MASSA BRA WILLIAMS 20 10 ESTEBAN OCON FRA FORCE INDIA 19

Constructors' Championship