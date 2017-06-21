A Canadian woman has been caught on camera causing a disturbance in a clinic because her demands to have a white doctor attend her sick son were not met.

The footage has gone viral and shows the woman erupting into a racist rant in the waiting room of a walk-in clinic in Mississauga, Ontario. The woman was caught on camera repeatedly demanding a white doctor from the staff to treat her son for chest pain.

She also said that she wanted doctor who did not have "brown teeth", speaks "perfect English" and was born in Canada.

The incident occurred on 18 June and a Mississauga resident named Hitesh Bhardwaj who was present recorded the episode.

When the situation seemed to be getting out of hand, other people at the clinic intervened and asked the woman to go a hospital instead of the clinic. But the woman refused, saying she had already been to a hospital and they also had only doctors from Pakistan with "brown teeth".

"They only have brown doctors and they did not help my kid. What kind of horrible country do I live in? My kid is sick, so I want to see somebody else that doesn't have brown teeth, that speaks English," the woman was recorded saying.

The woman also allegedly used abusive terms against other patients who confronted her. One woman said: "Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist."

To which, the mother of the ill-child responded: "You're brown, you're brown. You're all attacking me because I'm white."

The police were called due to the commotion. They investigated the matter and also "spoke to all involved parties," Constable Mark Fischer told Buzzfeed News.

"A resolution was found that had the female's son checked by a doctor at the clinic," Fischer said, adding no charges were laid against anyone.

The clinic, where the incident happened, has also declined to comment and said in a statement that the "clinic is proud of the quality of medical care it provides. No one in the clinic has any comments for the media."