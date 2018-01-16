Police are hunting two suspects after an 82-year-old man died five months on from being violently robbed in East London.

Ahmet Dobran, 82, was attacked by three men as he walked through Sussex Street in Newham on 27 August 2017.

Dobran sustained three fractures to his vertebrae during the assault after one of the suspects grabbed him by the neck, while the others punched him to the back and arms.

The men then forced the pensioner to the ground and stole his gold bracelet and Longine wristwatch. Police believe attack the aggravated Dobran's conditions including Parkinson's and a cancer he was receiving treatment for.

The 82-year-old died in hospital on 15 January. A post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death is due to take place.

One man – aged 33 – was arrested and charged on 12 December 2017 in connection with the attack. Officers have now released CCTV stills of two men they still want to trace.

Detective inspector Iain Wallace, of Newham CID, said: "Mr Dobran was hospitalised following the attack in August and had been in an induced coma for several weeks until he was recently introduced to a nursing home.

"Sadly Mr Dobran's health deteriorated soon after and he was taken to hospital and passed away.

"His family are utterly devastated and, whilst we are unable to ascertain at this time that he died as a result of the attack, we do know that at the very least it may have aggravated other existing conditions. We await the results of the post-mortem to determine this.

"Whilst one of the men has now been identified and charged we are still keen to trace two other men who are still outstanding.

"Someone knows who these men are and I would urge them to come forward to stop them from using the same level of violence on another vulnerable person."

Anyone who recognises the men pictured is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information to police @MetCC.