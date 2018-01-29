Carlos Carvalhal remains confident Swansea City will complete some signings before the transfer window closes on Wednesday (31 January) as his side prepare to take on Arsenal on Tuesday night without any new faces in the squad.

The Portuguese boss was expected to be given the chance to improve his squad during the January transfer window after taking over from Paul Clement on 28 December.

However, Swansea are yet to make any single addition to their squad even though they remain bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety.

Instead, reports in Spain claim Carvalhal is set to lose another player with Roque Mesa having already undergone a medical with Sevilla ahead of completing a loan move to the Andalucian side.

The Spanish midfielder was left out of the Swansea squad for the FA Cup fourth round clash against Notts County on Saturday and he is not expected to be involved in the upcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal.

But asked in a press conference ahead of the clash with Arsenal whether Mesa's move to Sevilla is already a done deal, the Swansea boss said: "I don't know, it is not official so I can only talk about official things. It is official he is not here. It is not official that he is leaving or he is staying. I am not going to comment on not official things."

Mesa's expected absence against Arsenal will provide Carvalhal with a dilemma over who to pick in midfield with the manager confirming that Renato Sanches will also miss the clash with Arsenal after the Portugal international suffered a new injury setback against Notts County.

Elsewhere. other reports from Spain on Monday morning claimed that Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan has turned down an offer to join Swansea even though the La Liga side were keen on completing a deal.

However, when asked whether his side have already given up on signing the Argentinian, Carvalhal added: "Again, I will not talk about it. I understand your position but you also have to understand mine. It's not official so I won't make any comments about players who don't belong to our squad. I have nothing to say about it."

It looks like Swansea have already identified an alternative target to Gaitain with BBC claiming that the Welsh side are also in talks with Liverpool to sign forward Lazar Markovic.

However, Carvalhal was also coy on those reports as the manager insists that his focus is on the visit of Arsenal.

"You know what I will answer. It's one more name to the 37 that we have talked about since the beginning of the transfer window. I understand your job, but you know also before making the question what I will answer," he replied when asked about Markovic ahead of the clash against the Gunners.

One way or another, the Portuguese boss admits that he still expects to see his Swansea squad strengthened in the final days of the transfer window.

"[There is] nothing different from last time, we are fighting for players but there is no news so far," he added.

"I will fight [to cover] the gaps we have in the team, I am fighting for players to fill the gaps. If we do that I will be very happy. We need players because we have gaps in the team and when there are gaps you need players to do different things," the Swansea boss said before refusing to confirm how many players could arrive at the Liberty Stadium before Wednesday night.

"I don't know, it could be tonight or tomorrow morning. We don't wish to go to the last minute but in our position, not all players want to come to the club. Because they don't want to fight in this situation, especially the good players. We must understand that."