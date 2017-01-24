Police in Thailand have released CCTV footage of the moment Southampton-born businessman Tony Kenway was shot dead in broad daylight as he sat in his Porsche outside a Pattaya sports club. Police believe Kenway's killer was a hired gunman who shot him once in the head in what appears to have been a professional hit.

In the footage, Kenway is seen walking across a car park to his red Porsche Cayenne GTS. As he gets in, a man described by eye-witnesses as a "chubby man wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket" walks towards the car from another direction. Kenway is closing the car door when the man opens it again, leans in and fires. He then runs away and is picked up by another man on a scooter.

Kenway, 39, had lived in Thailand for seven years and was married to a Thai woman, Pans, with whom he had two young children, including a four-month-old baby. He also had an older son and a stepson.

According to the Bangkok Post, Pans – also known as Somporn – told police her husband had been in dispute over a website design business. She did not know if this had anything to do with the killing.

Kenway's family said he loved living in Thailand. "I don't really know what happened to my brother," sister Kirsty Kenway told Mail Online.

"He had a brilliant life out there and he did a lot for charity and helped build some schools. He had even met the future king of Thailand. He was very clever and did very well.

"He did a lot of work in IT and was a big fan of sports cars: he was a petrol head. Pans is brilliant and she was the light of his life. She's devastated by what's happened."

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokeswoman said: "We are in contact with the family of a British man following his death in Pattaya, Thailand. Our sympathies are with them at this difficult time. We are in touch with the local police."