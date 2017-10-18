Police have released images of a suspected serial sex attacker after seven children as young as 11, and two women, were assaulted across south-east London. Detectives are linking a series of assaults in Greenwich and Lewisham after all the victims gave a similar description of their attacker.

The sexual assaults took place between 30 June and 16 October. The victims were three girls aged 11, four girls aged 13, and two women aged 25 and 27.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was assaulted on Honor Oak Road on 16 October.

In all cases, the attacker has approached the victim and sexually touched them before running from the scene on foot. Police also believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Superintendent Lee Hill of Greenwich Police said: "These incidents were very frightening for the victims. I am appealing to the public to help identify and locate this man as quickly as possible.

"Although none of the victims have suffered physical injury, the effects of becoming a victim of sexual assault can be lasting and traumatic.

"There is a possibility that these incidents are part of a linked series of attacks as a number of victims have provided very similar descriptions of the attacker - a white man aged between 40-50 years old, with short white or blonde hair. This is one line of enquiry detectives are exploring.

"I am concerned that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward and are not receiving the support that they may need. I would urge any victims who have not yet come forward to contact police.

"While efforts to trace the person or people behind these attacks progresses, police patrols in the area have been increased and officers are working with local schools to advise and reassure pupils and parents."