Police have launched an urgent appeal fearing that a vulnerable 15-year-old girl has been kidnapped after CCTV images showed her on a train with a mystery man.

Margaret Moloney was last seen at her home in Godalming by her family in the early hours of Wednesday (20 September).

A day later Surrey Police launched an appeal asking for the public's help in ascertaining her whereabouts saying that officers were "growing increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Now it has been revealed by the constabulary that Moloney travelled to Basingstoke from Woking by train on the day of her disappearance.

A newly-released CCTV image shows the teenager on a train with a mystery man travelling to Basingstoke.

The man bought tickets for the pair heading to Moreton-in-Marsh station, in Gloucestershire, and they are believed to have caught a train in that direction.

The force says that Moloney does not have any known links to that area and believe that it is possible that she may have caught another train or got off the train at a different station.

A statement by Surrey Police reads: "We want to speak to anyone who recognises this man, anyone who saw them travelling together on Wednesday 20 September (or since), or anyone with any other information that could help us trace her."

Moloney is described as white, with long blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 foot 5 tall and of a slim build. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded rain coat, dark bottoms and white trainers.

She is not believed to be carrying a mobile phone.

The man that she was with has not been identified and is described as in his early 20s, around 6 foot, and of muscular build.

He was seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve top, and black knee length shorts and carrying a back pack.

Sergeant Dan Smith said: "Margaret, if you are reading this then please make contact with us so that we know you are ok. You are not in any trouble but we do want to hear from you. If you don't want to speak to police you can call or text the Missing People charity on 116 000."