In this week's A-list Insider: Celebrities react to the Westminster attack, Ed Sheeran credits No Scrubs writers on Shape Of You and Prince Harry might be Meghan Markle's plus one for Serena Williams' wedding.

Ed Sheeran avoids lawsuit

Ed Sheeran has given the team behind TLC's 1999 hit No Scrubs a credit on his number one smash Shape Of You after comparisons were made between the two tracks.

Former Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, as well as producer Kevin Briggs, are finally getting their due credit for influencing the song which appears on his new album ÷ (Divide).

They celebrated the acknowledgement with posts on Instagram.

Ed has yet to comment but the move may have been a pre-emptive measure to ward of a potential copyright suit. He is currently embroiled in to lawsuits regarding song writing credits and plagiarism. In 2016, the musician was sued for $20m over his single Photograph, while his hit single Thinking Out Loud was accused of ripping off Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.

London terror attack

Stars including James Corden, Richard Branson and Niall Horan have expressed their shock and paid tribute to the London victims following the terror attack in Westminster on 22 March.

Five people were killed, including a police officer and an assailant, when an unnamed man ploughed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of the Houses of Parliament.

Sir Alan Sugar described the atrocity as "terrible" while Jodie Marsh revealed her fears tweeting: "I'm scared for humanity."

Presenting Good Morning Britain live from Westminster following the attack, Piers Morgan urged viewers to focus on the heroes and not the attacker, declaring defiantly: "They'll never win. They'll never do that."

Security has been stepped up in London, with more police officers onto the streets to reassure people.

A royal date

And finally, it looks like there will be a role reversal in Prince Harry's relationship as the royal is preparing to be girlfriend Meghan Markle's plus one for a change!

According to reports, tennis star Serena Williams has invited the couple to her eagerly-anticipated nuptials to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian later this year.

The 35-year-old American tennis champion and the Suits actress have been friend since teaming up to play a game of flag football at DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl back in 2014.

Meghan recently joined Harry in Jamaica for the wedding of his friend Tom Inskip.