Chelsea are edging closer towards completing a deal to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger in the summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, the France international is expected to complete his switch to Stamford Bridge after his £35m ($43.1m) deal between the Blues and Monaco is finalised. Bakayoko's arrival will strengthen the west London club's midfield for the new season as they return to the Champions League after a year's absence.

Antonio Conte sanctioned Nathan Ake's sale to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth for a club-record fee of £20m ($26.5m). He joined club captain John Terry to leave the club this summer.

The duo's departure means the Blues need to bring in a defender to strengthen their defence. The 24-year-old German can play as a centre-back and can also feature in the full-back position. They have agreed a £30m ($39.5m) deal with the Italian club for Rudiger.

His agent travelled to London to discuss the deal with Conte's side. The versatile defender will undergo his Chelsea medical next week before completing his switch to England. They moved to sign Rudiger after failing in their efforts to sign his teammate Kostas Manolas.

Chelsea will also announce the capture of Willy Caballero on a free transfer. The Argentine goalkeeper was released by Manchester City after the end of the last sason. He will join the Premier League winners and will take Asmir Begovic's position to become Thibaut Courtois' deputy.

With deals for Bakayoko, Rudiger and Caballero also set to be completed soon, the former Juventus and Italy coach wants to shift focus on signing Alex Sandro. Conte is expected to raid his former club to sign the Brazilian defender.

The Old Lady have slapped a £60m ($79.1m) price tag for Sandro and it is believed that Chelsea are willing to meet their asking price. Should the deal go through, he will become the most expensive defender in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Sandro this summer. However, the English club remain confident that they can beat the Ligue 1 outfit in landing the defender.