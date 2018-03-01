Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reportedly met with representatives of Paris Saint-Germain in London on Monday (26 February) as the mooted Real Madrid target considers his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Courtois' contract with the current Premier League champions expires at the end of next season and he recently fuelled speculation over a move away from West London by admitting his "heart lies in Madrid".

The former Atletico Madrid stopper is open to extending his stay with Chelsea, who are also hoping to tie down his compatriot Eden Hazard, a player also of interest to Real Madrid.

But according to Belgian outlet RTBF, Courtois and his father Thierry met with PSG officials to discuss a potential move to the French capital on Monday (26 February), though the vaunted stopper apparently expressed concerns over the perceived lack of a winning mentality at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are seemingly looking to strengthen between the sticks amid doubts over the future of Kevin Trapp [Goal], and have also been credited with an interested in Roma and Brazil's first-choice stopper Alisson [Football Italia], who is also on Liverpool's radar.

The Giallorossi are looking for a figure between £60m-£90m for Alisson [Times], a fee which could deter some interested parties, but PSG or Real Madrid may be able to prise Courtois for less due to the lack of length on his current contract at Chelsea.

Chelsea are intent on keeping the 25-year-old along with the rest of their key stars, but the futures of Courtois, Hazard et al may depend on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Their involvement in Europe's premier club competition is in serious doubt as they lie just outside the Premier League's top four with just 10 matches of the season remaining, and they will hope to sneak their way ahead of rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with a win over runaway league leaders Manchester City, a rather unlikely feat given Pep Guardiola's side's dominance at The Etihad Stadium this season.