Chelsea medical staff wants star midfielder N'Golo Kante to return from his hamstring injury when the Blues host Manchester United in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on 5 November.

The France international last featured for the west London club in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. He picked up the injury during the last international break. The former Leicester City star suffered a hamstring injury in his national side's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Kante was expected to feature in Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League defeat to AS Roma.

He travelled with the squad to Italy but was not included in the squad for the clash at the Stadio Olimpico as Antonio Conte explained why he decided against starting his star player.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will push Kante to return to the pitch when the 20-time English champions will the capital on Sunday. The Frenchman holds key to Antonio Conte's plan, who wants his side to bounce back with a win over United.

The midfielder returned to training last week, but he decided against playing against the Italian outfit. Kante suggested that he is only 50-50 to start against the Red Devils when he came through the mixed media zone.

Chelsea's medical staff believe they can help the player be ready when Jose Mourinho's returns to his former club with United. The Blues Italian medical staff are hoping to convince that his recent hamstring injury will not come in his way when his side takes on the Red Devils.

Conte was also without summer signing Danny Drinkwater, meaning another summer addition Tiemoue Bakayoko was forced to play with a pain in his knee. Cesc Fabregas may be rested for the clash against United due to fatigue.

The Spain international has started in six of the seven matches, while he came off as a substitute in Chelsea's Carabao Cup win over Everton. If Fabregas misses out the weekend clash and Kante returns to the pitch, the latter is expected to partner Bakayoko in the central midfield position.