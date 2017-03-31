Chelsea have prioritised Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku ahead of the summer transfer window, indicating a cooling of their interest in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea have long been interested in re-signing Lukaku, who is the top scorer in the Premier League this season, and The Telegraph claims they had a sizeable bid rejected for the talented Belgian forward last summer. Lukaku rejected a new contract at Goodison Park a few weeks ago but the Toffees are intent on keeping hold of their revered hitman.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has no interest in losing Lukaku, who had a brief stint at Chelsea a few years ago. Only a fee similar to the amount that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba will tempt the British-Iranian into parting with the 23-year-old, who has two years left on his contract with Everton.

Antonio Conte's men may have more success pursuing Sanchez, who seems destined to leave Arsenal at the end of the current campaign. The Chilean international has been in fine form for Arsene Wenger's men this season but recently expressed his desire to remain in London and be a "winner". Sanchez has just over a year left to run on his current contract with Arsenal, and the chances of him committing his future to the Gunners are slim at best.

Chelsea would have to pay in excess of £100m to land the Everton and Arsenal stars, but the Blues are fully intent on bolstering their ranks in the summer months and building on what looks set to be a title-winning campaign.

While Morata has become less of a priority for the Chelsea hierarchy in recent months, they may still attempt to sign him should they fail to land either Lukaku or Sanchez. The Real Madrid attacker has grown frustrated with his bit-part role in the Spanish capital, and Zinedine Zidane's men were hoping to use the 24-year-old as leverage in a potential deal for Eden Hazard.