Antonio Conte is keen to sign a striker before the end of the January transfer window and has identified West Ham United's Andy Carroll as a potential target to provide back up to first choice striker Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three games across all competitions while their top marksman, Morata, has managed just two goals in his last 11 Premier League games which is a cause for concern.

Conte is not convinced with his current backup option Michy Batshuayi and wants to bring in reinforcements in January. According to the Daily Mail, the Italian coach is convinced that the England international will provide a goal threat and offer a different option compared to the Spain international.

The Blues are said to be in talks with the Hammers over a move for the 29-year-old striker. It was initially reported that Chelsea were looking for a loan move, but West Ham rebuffed their approach and are holding out for a permanent move. The report claims that the west London club value Carroll at £20m ($27.5m).

However, West Ham boss David Moyes was unaware of Chelsea's interest and indicated that the striker, who is currently injured, will not be allowed to leave as he remains an integral part of the squad. Carroll has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season but has managed just two goals.

"Andy Carroll is part of my squad. I want to add to my squad, not lose anybody. There have been a lot of rumours regarding a loan but as far as I know it's not officially come from Chelsea," Moyes said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"At the moment Andy has an ankle injury. We hope that will settle and he'll be available soon," the former Manchester United boss added.

Meanwhile, according to goal.com, Chelsea's search for a striker is seeing them delay Batshuayi's potential loan move to Sevilla. The Belgian striker is keen to spend the rest of the campaign away from Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first-team football. And despite interest from clubs in the Premier League, the La Liga outfit remains his first preference.

Sevilla are said to be keen to sign the 24-year-old striker, who has struggled for game time under Conte. He has scored nine goals in his 22 appearances in all competitions this season and is keen to play more regularly especially since it is a World Cup year. The La Liga side have earmarked Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge as an alternate if they fail to sign the former Marseille forward.