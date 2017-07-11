Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes his former club should attempt to lure Torino forward Andrea Belotti to Stamford Bridge rather than chase a deal for Real Madrid forward and former Manchester United target Alvaro Morata, believed to be valued at €90m by Los Blancos.

The Premier League champions' transfer plans were thrown into chaos last week after Jose Mourinho's men snatched Everton's Romelu Lukaku from under their noses in a deal that could eventually be worth £100m.

Lukaku's move to Manchester United is believed to have angered Antonio Conte and forced Chelsea into a change of plan with their number one forward target off the table.

Real Madrid's Morata, who was fully expecting to join Manchester United before news of the Lukaku deal surfaced, and Italy international Belotti are believed to be two possible candidates to fill the void left by Diego Costa, who is destined to leave Chelsea this summer, and Zola thinks the Blues should hone in on his compatriot as his style of play is similar to that of the fiery Spain international.

"To be honest, I was thinking Chelsea should go for Andrea Belotti in Italy," Zola told talkSPORT. "I thought that considering the type of qualities [Diego] Costa has, that Belotti was the perfect fit.

"[Alvaro] Morata is a little bit different, he's more of a finesse player. He hasn't got the presence of a player like Costa in the box. He's a different player, he brings other qualities.

"Costa was very influential last season, he's a type of player who fits with the style of football at Chelsea, and that [finding a like-for-like replacement] will be the key for Chelsea."

Like Lukaku and Morata, a move for Belotti would not be cheap. Il Toro's talisman has a release clause of €100m (£87.7m, $113.4m) and the club hierarchy have repeatedly stated their desire to keep the 24-year-old this summer.

Belotti, lovingly nicknamed 'the Rooster' by Torino supporters, is not desperate to leave Turin, while Morata is keen on a move away from Real Madrid in order to play regular football.

The Spain international featured sporadically as Zinedine Zidane's side secured La Liga and Champions League glory last season and was heavily pursued by Manchester United, who eventually grew tired of Real Madrid's €90m valuation and turned their attention to Lukaku, who was confirmed as the club's new signing on Monday.