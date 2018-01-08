According to reports in Germany, Chelsea have expressed an interest in re-signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 just one month after his brother Eden, but unlike the current number 10, he failed to make a single first-team appearance during his spell at the club, having been sent out on loan to Zulte Waregem and Gladbach.

He eventually signed for the latter in a permanent deal in 2015 and has since, seen his stock gradually rise, with a notable goal contribution of 9 goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season.

According to German publication Bild, Antonio Conte has placed the 24-year-old in his wishlist as he seeks to add yet another Hazard to Stamford Bridge, with another sibling in Kylian also plying his trade at Chelsea.

Having re-signed many other players such as Nemanja Matic, Didier Drogba and David Luiz, the trend could continue as the report also claims Chelsea would have to pay a fee of £18m.

However, there has been confusion over whether the Blues have the right to exercise a future buy-back option as they had claimed following his departure.

Hazard himself is uncertain over the supposed clause but revealed in November 2017 that if Chelsea wanted him, they will most likely be able to secure a transfer.

"To be honest, even I don't know if there is one," Hazard said. "My father [Thierry Hazard] deals with that now. Sometimes, I hear there is one. Here, I'm told there isn't. Frankly, I don't know.

"It's not that I don't care, but I don't think about it. I'm happy here. If Chelsea want to buy me back one day, I think they'll do it, that's not an issue. Actually, if there is or isn't one, it's the same, really. If Chelsea want me, they'll pay for my transfer and they'll take me back. It's just a detail."

Chelsea most recently signed Ross Barkley on a five-year deal.