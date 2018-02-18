Shaka Hislop expects Willian to leave Chelsea after the end of the season after failing to make a place for himself in the squad on a regular basis under manager Antonio Conte. The Brazilian scored a brace and was named the man of the match in Chelsea's 4-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

Willian caught the eye with an effusive display, conjuring glorious finishes with both feet and striking the outside of a post as the final whistle approached. This performance led to calls for him to be included in the starting eleven for their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Barcelona in mid-week.

However, Pedro's substitution at half-time all but pointed to Conte's line of thinking for the clash against the Spanish giants, with the 30-year-old likely to start against his former club. However, Willian's inability to make the starting eleven despite performing on the pitch may force the Brazilian to look elsewhere, which would be a massive blow to Chelsea.

Willian has scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Blues this season despite being on the bench a lot of the campaign. However, Hislop believes that he may be on his way out if Conte does not give him the game time he deserves.

"Without question," Hislop said when asked if his lack of game time could force him to leave, as quoted by the Express. "When you look at Willian and what he did at Shakhtar (Donetsk) and then Anzhi (Makhachkala), how good he is.

"He is making some mooted overtures towards Spanish football. I think he moves. I'm surprised at how infrequently he has been used, he can't be happy about it either. I think he makes many a team, many a big European team, better."

Meanwhile, Willian has praised the team following their brilliant performance against Hull. He was confident of their chances against Barcelona and revealed that they have managed to put their difficult moments behind, where they were struggling to win games.

"It was a great game, not only by me but the whole team. We played really well from the beginning. To be honest, we expected a difficult game but it became easy because of the way we played. We tried to score goals, create chances and we did a great job," Willian told Chelsea's official website after the Hull game.

"I think after a difficult moment we're back to winning games and when you win the confidence goes high. Now we have to carry on."