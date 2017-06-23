Chelsea have managed to beat the competition from their league rivals Manchester United and Manchester City in signing Ajax wonderkid Daishawn Redan.

The 16-year-old came up through the ranks of the Dutch club's youth system and has been at Ajax since he was eight years old. He is fluent in English and Spanish and has already scored more than 40 goals in a season at youth level on two occasions.

Redan's form has seen him attract interest from several clubs in England. According to Goal.com's sister brand Voetballzone, the teenager has rejected approaches from the Red Devils and the Etihad outfit in order to join the Premier League winners.

The striker's impressive display for Ajax's youth team has alerted top clubs from England and Germany. Apart from Chelsea, United and City, even Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were keen on signing him.

He held trails at United's Carrington training base last December and admitted that he would be interested in joining the Red Devils. However, he has rejected offers the Manchester clubs and RB Leipzig in order to join Chelsea's academy.

Earlier in March, Ajax youth coach Said Ouaali revealed that the Dutch club had "mapped out a path" for the teenager's progress. However, the coach has expressed his disappointment after Redan deciding against committing his future to the Eredivisie outfit.

"We have mapped out a path for him and there is depth discussions with him and his management," Ouaali explained, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"That there is no agreement at the last moment is extremely regrettable, obviously they have put something else on their minds. We have made every effort to maintain a great talent as Daishawn for the club but at some point it stops. We wish him all the best with the rest of his career."