Chelsea host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (28 January) with the Blues set to make a host of changes to the squad that won comfortably against Hull City last weekend.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. The highlights of the game will be available on BBC One from 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Asmir Begovic will start in goal for Chelsea amid growing speculation over his future. The stopper has been heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth but manager Antonio Conte wants an able replacement before sanctioning any deal for the former Stoke City man.

He is also set to hand first team starts to the likes of Nathan Ake, Michy Batshuayi and Cesc Fabregas, with the trio struggling to make their way into the first team for the Premier League. Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are likely to rested for the fixture, given the manager is set to prioritise the league over cup competitions, given they are currently eight points clear of their nearest challengers.

The Blues have a brilliant record at this stage pf the tournament and have been eliminated only twice in their last 20 appearances in the FA Cup fourth round. The Blues have won 15 of their last 16 games in the league, losing only to Tottenham since the turn of the year.

The 2012/13 competition, where they beat Chelsea, was the last time Brentford made it beyond round three of the FA Cup and haven't made the fifth round since 2005/06. The Championship club do not have any new injury concerns for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Striker Scott Hogan, who has been linked with a move to West Ham, is unlikely to be included in the squad.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: "For sure there is this Begovic situation. Bournemouth asked for him but he's Chelsea's player. Begovic will start. He is a Chelsea player and Begovic for me will stay. I understand all the players but i think that it's also important for the players to understand me and the club. Now it is difficult because clubs cannot sell you good players. We are open to replace him in the best way if there is an opportunity to replace him. If not he will stay with us until the rest of the season and then we will assess his situation in the right way." (via Express)

Dean Smith: "We know that it is going to be a tough game but it is one that we are looking forward to. We know the pool of talent that they have but we will be going all-out to win the game. You only have to look at who could play, like Willian and Michy Batshuayi who cost £65 million combined. The group of players that I have got are honest, hard-working and will look forward to the game. We are quite used to these sort of games: we played Newcastle United a couple of weeks ago and there are big clubs like Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County, and Sheffield Wednesday in the league. Every week it is a tough game and we are getting used to playing games like this. It is not going to be a shock although they have done a fantastic job this season." (via Brentford)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1.2

1.2 Draw: 7.5

7.5 Brentford win: 19

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Begovic; Zouma, Ivanovic, Azpilicueta; Aina, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake; Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi

Brentford

Possible XI: Bentley, Egan, Dean, Bjelland, Colin, McEachran, Woods, Yennaris, Field, Swayers, Vibe