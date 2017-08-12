- Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko to miss the start of Chelsea's Premier League title defence through injury.
- Victor Moses to serve a suspension with Pedro ruled out with an ankle injury.
- Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata both hoping for Premier League debuts.
- Jon Walters expected to lead the line for Burnley for the first time.
Frank de Boer's three summer signings all make their Crystal Palace debuts this afternoon with Jairo Riedewald, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all in the starting XI.
There are four debuts for newly promoted Huddersfield.
Virgil van Dijk shockingly misses today with his Southampton future still in doubt with Yoshida and Stephens continuing where they left off at the end of last season at the heart of defence. Mario Lemina, an arrival from Juventus this week, starts on the bench.
Tammy Abraham is straight into the Swansea City starting XI with Fernando Llorente still recovering from a broken arm.
Wayne Rooney starts a Premier League game for Everton for the first time in 13 years today. There are four other debuts for the Toffees with Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez all in the starting XI.
Kurt Zouma and Darren Fletcher make their first appearances for Stoke City with Bojan back in Mark Hughes' XI.
Jack Cork makes his Burnley debut this afternoon but Jon Walters and Charlie Taylor settle for bench roles for now. Sam Vokes is given the nod to lead the attack.
Club record signing Alvaro Morata must wait for his full Chelsea debut; he starts on the bench this afternoon with Michy Batshuayi given the nod. He is joined in attack by 20-year-old Jeremie Boga, who impressed during the club's pre-season campaign, particularly with a thrilling performance in a friendly against Arsenal in Beijing.
As expected, Antonio Rudiger takes the place of the suspended Victor Moses, otherwise it is pretty much what we have come to expect from the Blues. Belgian starlet Charly Musonda and Andreas Christensen, back after two superb seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, take spots on a very youthful bench.
When's the last time we saw a Chelsea bench that threadbare?
Chelsea team to face Burnley: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Boga
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Kenedy, Scott, Musonda, Morata
BREAKING: Jeremie Boga is given his full Premier League debut, Michy Batshuayi starts ahead of Alvaro Morata.
Might Alvaro Morata have to wait for his full Premier League debut? Antonio Conte made it clear Michy Batshuayi has a real shot at getting the nod over the Spaniard this afternoon.
Team news: Burnley
Sean Dyche told a press conference on Thursday he has a fully fit squad to choose from this afternoon, meaning there could be debuts for former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley [both from Stoke City] and Jack Cork [from Swansea City].
Antonio Conte on Chelsea's current injuries:
Team news: Chelsea:
Victor Moses' suspension means there could be a debut for Antonio Rüdiger this afternoon.
Team news: Chelsea
Antonio Conte and Chelsea enjoyed a fairly large slice of luck last season, avoiding any serious injuries throughout their title winning campaign. But they will begin their new season with a couple of problems.
Eden Hazard is still sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery during the summer while new signing Tiémoué Bakayoko has arrived at the club carrying a knock. Conte has also confirmed Pedro will also sit out of the encounter with Sean Dyche's men after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal in the Community Shield.
If the first two matches of the new season are anything to go by, it could be a busy afternoon. After 135 minutes of Premier League football we have seen 10 goals scored.
We will have our eye on all five of this afternoon's 3pm kick-offs with particular focus on the action at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea begin their title defence at home to Burnley.
We'll have all your team news coming up shortly.