27 min 14:15 Jack Cork makes his Burnley debut this afternoon but Jon Walters and Charlie Taylor settle for bench roles for now. Sam Vokes is given the nod to lead the attack. TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for the @premierleague opener @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/juABWYIqBZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2017

29 min 14:12 Club record signing Alvaro Morata must wait for his full Chelsea debut; he starts on the bench this afternoon with Michy Batshuayi given the nod. He is joined in attack by 20-year-old Jeremie Boga, who impressed during the club's pre-season campaign, particularly with a thrilling performance in a friendly against Arsenal in Beijing. As expected, Antonio Rudiger takes the place of the suspended Victor Moses, otherwise it is pretty much what we have come to expect from the Blues. Belgian starlet Charly Musonda and Andreas Christensen, back after two superb seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, take spots on a very youthful bench. Here we go! #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/NOFqkqLdQ6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2017

59 min 13:42 Might Alvaro Morata have to wait for his full Premier League debut? Antonio Conte made it clear Michy Batshuayi has a real shot at getting the nod over the Spaniard this afternoon. "It's a great possibility for Michy. He has played every (pre-season) game from the start and it's very important for him to play well. "Michy is working very well, he is putting 120 per cent in every moment during the training session and during the game."

1 hr 13:39 Team news: Burnley Sean Dyche told a press conference on Thursday he has a fully fit squad to choose from this afternoon, meaning there could be debuts for former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley [both from Stoke City] and Jack Cork [from Swansea City].

1 hr 13:36 Antonio Conte on Chelsea's current injuries: "Pedro is not available, he is suffering from an injury and has not been able to recover. It's a knock in his ankle. "There is no Moses as he is suspended, it could be an opportunity to start for Rudiger. I'm impressed by him because he's a good player and he's strong, has good personalty and has good technique."

1 hr 13:34 Team news: Chelsea: Victor Moses' suspension means there could be a debut for Antonio Rüdiger this afternoon.

1 hr 13:33 Team news: Chelsea Antonio Conte and Chelsea enjoyed a fairly large slice of luck last season, avoiding any serious injuries throughout their title winning campaign. But they will begin their new season with a couple of problems. Eden Hazard is still sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery during the summer while new signing Tiémoué Bakayoko has arrived at the club carrying a knock. Conte has also confirmed Pedro will also sit out of the encounter with Sean Dyche's men after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal in the Community Shield.