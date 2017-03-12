Chelsea take on Manchester United in the quarter-final of the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge on 13 March (Monday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Live coverage is on BBC One UK. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Chelsea progressed to the last eight of the FA Cup after registering a 2-0 victory over Wolverhamtpon Wanderers. Two second-half goals from the Spain international duo of Pedro and Diego Costa were sufficient for their side to make it to the quarter-final.

The Blues are flying high in the Premier League and without a distraction of European football, they have had more time to prepare for the fixture than their opponent. The west London club have already defeated the Red Devils 4-0 in the league at Stamford Bridge last October.

Antonio Conte will be hoping to register another win over the Old Trafford club when they make a trip to the capital on Monday. A victory over the FA cup holders could see them seal a berth in the semi-final of the competition.

United enter this fixture after settling for a 1-1 draw against FC Rostov in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who returned from injury, was on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho will be without the services of his star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Swedish striker is serving a three-game domestic ban. Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the Red Devils' attack against Chelsea.

The Portugeuse tactician will return to his former club for the second time this season. He will be hoping to walk away from Stamford Bridge with a win in order to progress further in the FA Cup.

What managers say

Antonio Conte: "We are talking about a top, top player. A top player in all situations. Also in his commitment in training, trying to improve him, good technique, physically strong, great stamina. We must pay great attention to him, above all when he arrives in the box.They are two different players with different characteristics. I think it's very difficult to try and compare Paul with N'Golo, two players with different characteristics. Two great players, but different," Conte told the Evening Standard.

Jose Mourinho: "The hard part is the expectation. The club is guilty of it because of the history. I'm also a bit guilty of it because I'm used to to winning trophies in every club and the relationship between our true potential and the expectations we create, there is a gap and that's the most difficult thing. Yeah [it's special] but probably in the opposite way to what people think. I'm not looking for revenge or anything wrong or bad. If you say something special, maybe one thing is to have Gary Staker (Chelsea's player liaison officer) in the tunnel before and after the match - a close friend. Another thing is going to Spurs and I don't know the man in the tunnel. If it's different, it's different in a positive way, not a negative way," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 15/4

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Martial; Rashford.