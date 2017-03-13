Live Marcus Rashford leads Manchester United's attack this evening despite reports claiming he was set to miss out due to illness.

19-year-old "put himself up" for selection, says manager Jose Mourinho.

Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all fail to make the squad with Zlatan Ibrahimovic serving a three-match ban for elbow on Tyrone Mings.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte names a strong side that includes Thibaut Courtois, Marcos Alonso and David Luiz for the first time in this competition this season.

Semi-final draw to follow after tonight's match.

Now 19:41 Marcus Rashford is going through his final warm-ups at Stamford Bridge. He's made the decision to play himself tonight after his recent illness. Paul Pogba of course starts. The Frenchman has turned in two pretty underwhelming performances against Rostov and Bournemouth, he will have to step up tonight.

6 min 19:35 Could we see Phil Jones return to midfield, perhaps? He hasn't played there since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, but he could be shifted up there this evening to help deal with the threat of Eden Hazard or in the midfield battle with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

12 min 19:29 Jose Mourinho is being quizzed by BBC Sport on what formation he has selected tonight. He is giving nothing up. "I can't explain. Just keep speaking in the studio, keep entertaining the people at home. See the game and after a couple of minutes you will understand." Oh Jose.

17 min 19:24 So is three at the back from Mourinho tonight? Here's one possible alternative. GK: De Gea

RB: Darmian

CB: Smalling

CB: Jones

LB: Rojo

CM: Herrera

CM: Pogba

RW: Valencia

AM: Mkhitaryan

LW: Young

FW: Rashford Any takers?

18 min 19:23 Commendable stuff from Marcus Rashford. The 19-year-old steps up tonight knowing his manager has no other options to lead his attack. But has it completely shaken off the illness that had him down as a doubt in the first place?

25 min 19:16 Jose Mourinho has been talking to BBC Sport ahead of kick-off and he says the decision for Marcus Rashford to start comes from the player himself. "The decision has come from him. He understands the situation, he is the only one forward with a chance to play. He put himself on the line and he plays. Let's see how he goes."

29 min 19:12 Chelsea's team tonight is what he have come to expect from them; incredibly strong-looking. Antonio Conte has opted to rest Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso in previous rounds of this competition this season but all three start tonight. Cesc Fabregas misses out with the familiar midfield partnership of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic positioned in midfield with Willian preferred to Pedro in an attacking three that also features Eden Hazard and Diego Costa. Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017

32 min 19:09 Right, now that the dust has settled, let's have a proper look at those teams then. It looks like Jose Mourinho had decided to play three centre-halves and two wing-backs tonight, similar to Chelsea's own system. He makes four changes in all with David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcus Rashford in for Sergio Romero, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. That team selected would suggest a back three of Jones/Smalling/Rojo flanked by Valencia and Darmian either side. Marcus Rashford starting is the biggest surprise of the evening but a close second must be Fellaini's absence. The Belgium international starts on the bench with Rashford supported by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ashley Young, with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba tasked with doing battle with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park. Here's how #MUFC will line up this evening... pic.twitter.com/VYZ5WMR4oN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2017

41 min 19:00 Here he is. Marcus Rashford fills the sizeable boots of Zlatan Ibrahimovic this evening. Hundreds of pieces speculating on how Marouane Fellaini would start in attack are instantly laid to waste.

46 min 18:55 BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso start their first matches for Chelsea in the FA Cup this season.

47 min 18:54 It looks like Jose Mourinho has named three at the back for tonight's match, as he did midweek against Rostov. Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo start in the middle, flanked either side by Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian. Here's how #MUFC will line up this evening... pic.twitter.com/VYZ5WMR4oN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2017

55 min 18:46 BREAKING: Marcus Rashford starts up front for Manchester United despite claims he'd miss out due to illness.

58 min 18:43 With all his centre forwards injured ahead of a Europa League clash last February, Louis van Gaal famously called upon a little-known youngster from the youth ranks named Marcus Rashford to lead his attack. The rest his history. One thing is for certain, Jose Mourinho won't pull a similar stunt this evening. United's Under-23 side are in action against their Southampton counterparts tonight and their only real second string forward in Scott McTominay is present and accounted for. Reserves: #MUFC v Southampton - O'Hara; Olosunde, Tuanzebe, B-Jackson, Mitchell; Poole, Kehinde; Gribbin, McTominay, Willock; Redmond. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2017

1 hr 18:31 In addition to tonight's match, there is also the small matter of the FA Cup-semi-final draw tonight. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have already booked their places. The draw will take place shortly after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge later tonight.

1 hr 18:26 Team news: Manchester United So if Martial, Rashford and Rooney have all joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic in not being available tonight, what can Jose Mourinho do? His side will already be feeling the effects of a gruelling run of four games in 10 days so this won't help matters. As we see it, there are two options, the likely one being Marouane Fellaini deployed up front with the hope that his presence can trouble Chelsea in the same way Dele Alli and Tottenham did at the turn of the year. The downside to that is the chronic lack of mobility that could leave United with in the final third. Jesse Lingard could combat that. Here's our breakdown of all the options Mourinho could be mulling over.

1 hr 18:25 Team news: Manchester United United are yet to confirm the potentially horrifying news that they have arrived in London today without a single fit recognised striker among their ranks. But if you ignore the potential disaster up front, Jose Mourinho has most of his squad available. Eric Bailly is fit again having served his one-match ban in Europe with all of his players coming through unscathed after Thursday night's match on that treacherous pitch at Rostov.

1 hr 18:17 Antonio Conte on what team he will pick tonight "The FA Cup is a great competition and for this reason I want to try to make the best decision for the game against United. We didn't play in the week, our last game was Monday, and then we play again on Saturday. I don't see the necessity to rest players, because United will do the same against us."

1 hr 18:16 Team news: Chelsea Unlike tonight's opponents, Chelsea, the strongest side in the league, do not have a single notable absentee or injury concern to worry about. Antonio Conte has a full squad to choose from and, in more good news for United, insists he will not be tempted to rest players. Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso are yet to play a single minute in the competition this season having been rested against Peterborough, Brentford and Wolves but are all expected to feature tonight.