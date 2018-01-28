Live Close Chelsea vs Newcastle United Chelsea welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge with both sides hoping to book a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

World's oldest cup competition is now Chelsea's best hope of a trophy, while Newcastle's primary concern is Premier League survival.

Chelsea will be without Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Morata and Willian.

Rafa Benitez is likely to rotate his side with a crucial game against Burnley coming up on Wednesday.

10 min 12:43 There was a distinct lack of Edin Dzeko in Chelsea' match-day squad. The Bosnian was expected to sign for the Blues this week, but the deal to prise him away from the Italian capital, where he is settled with his wife and family is on the brink of collapse. Hopefully Chelsea have Ade Akinbyi on speed-dial.

16 min 12:36 For Newcastle, Dwight Gayle leads the line with Matt Ritchie in support. Benitez looks to have gone to a back five this afternoon, with Mbemba, Lascelles and Clark making up a defensive three. Haidara and Manquillo are the wing-backs, while Shelvey, Saivet and Hayden make up the centre of midfield. Not exactly bold for the Spaniard on his return to west London.

18 min 12:35 Both managers pick pretty much the strongest team available to them. Caballero deputises for Courtois for Chelsea, while Batshauyi, who could leave before Wednesday, spearheads the attack, flanked by Hazard and Pedro. Christensen, Rudiger and Cahill make up the back three, while there is also a start for Drinkwater, who partners Kante in midfield. Fabregas and Barkley are on the bench.

26 min 12:26 Ominous stat for Newcastle - Chelsea have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup 17 times in the last 19 years. 2010/11 and 2014/15 the only times in which they failed to progress, Everton and Bradford City beating them on those occasions.

32 min 12:20 Team news expected in 10 minutes. How many changes will Benitez and Conte make? Will Conte decide to afford Ross Barkley his first start for the club after inadvertently hanging him out to dry in midweek?

34 min 12:18 Some pre-match thoughts from Cesar Azpilicueta: "It's a big game and we know how special the FA Cup is for this club, we know how special the games in this cup are, with the fans. "Now we face a Premier League team, Newcastle, and a manager a few of us know very well, so we will try to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat and try to get into the next round."

44 min 12:08 Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez understands the importance of the FA Cup, but Premier League is his number one priority. "Every game is important, but obviously we know how massive it is to stay in the Premier League, because of all the money around and then you can improve your team if you have more money. It's a win-win situation if you stay in the Premier League, so that is something we have to consider. But at the same time, if we can use the squad, we will try to do our best. We will use some players that were maybe not playing, and obviously some that were. I need to find this balance between players with match fitness and players who are not playing too much."

48 min 12:04 Chelsea boss Antonio Conte seemed to spark a war of words with the club's board earlier this week, but the former Juventus boss insists he is happy to be working with his current squad, though he would be even happier with new additions. "I am the coach, and my task is to try to do the best for this club and try to improve my players for this club. "As I have said before, and I am repeating every three days, I will be very happy to continue working with my players, and I will be very happy if there are some new players. My mind doesn't change after only three days. "The players are happy [with the packed fixture list] because they want to play, and they want to play every game. In this case it's more difficult for the coach, because the players love to play and not have training sessions."