Bit of early team news from Stamford Bridge. David Luiz is set to be left out from the start. More on that as we get it.

Chelsea might have been on the end of another shock result in the Premier League at the weekend, but their campaign in Europe has been going swimmingly.

Wins over Qarabag and Atletico Madrid leave the 2012 winners heading into the back-to-back meetings with Roma knowing another four points will be good enough to secure a berth in the knock-out stage.

Roma may not be the force of last season when they finish second only to Juventus in Serie A, but they remain a dogged force and their showing against Atletico on matchday one proved they can hold out against the very best on the continent. Eusebio Di Francesco has endured a tough start to life in the Italian capital but a credible result tonight will only enhance his reputation.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off on the way.