Chelsea host Sunderland in the final game of the season as the Blues look to end what has been a vastly memorable Premier League campaign on a high.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. Highlights of the game will be on BBC MOTD from 10:30pm BST on BBC One.

Overview

Chelsea are likely to field their full strength eleven for their final game with captain Gary Cahill and top scorer Diego Costa set to return after Antonio Conte rested nine players for Monday's win over Watford. John Terry is in contention to make his 717th appearance for the Blues, which could also be his last appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking for their 30th win in the competition, the most by any club in the top flight, having gone on a splendid run following defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September. They are also the divisions leading scorers with 80 goals, having only scored more in 2009/10 when they also won the league under Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile the problems keep mounting for the already relegated Sunderland, who will come into the game without 11 injured players. following their 2-0 loss to Arsenal in mid-week. Defender Lamine Kone and midfielder Didier Ndong are the latest to make their way to the treatment table leaving David Moyes with only a caricature of a side to manage.

The Black Cats have lost 10 of their last 13 games in the competition which led to their demise and have failed to score on 20 occasions this season. They have lost 20 of their last 24 games against Chelsea but two of their three wins have come in the last six meetings.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: "It's important to celebrate. It's important to celebrate because this is a great win, to win the league – above all this season with me, for my players, for our fans, it's great. For this reason I have to celebrate in the right way. We have on Sunday to celebrate. Before, we have to try and win the game, and we have an important target to reach: to win 30 games in this league, and become the first team to do that. It's an important chance for us. Then we can celebrate this league, which is very important. I can't wait to do this with my players, with the fans. Also to celebrate John, it will be very important. And also to celebrate Steve Holland, who is leaving after eight years. He is an important man in this club. He won a lot. He worked a lot, with many coaches, and I have the pleasure to work with him in this season." (via Standard)

David Moyes: "We've had a tough year but we'll dust ourselves down, get ready to go again. Sunderland will carry big expectations and they could arguably be the biggest club in the Championship next year. I think we have a core here and we need to keep those players. We need to find a way of adding players who have quality." (via BBC)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1/7

1/7 Draw: 15/2

15/2 Sunderland win: 22

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Hazard, Batshuayi.

Sunderland

Possible XI: Pickford; Jones, O'Shea, Kone, Manquillo, Ndong, Cattermole, Larsson, Oviedo, Borini, Defoe.