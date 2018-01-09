Chelsea are eager for Charly Musonda to join another English club if he is to leave on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports in Belgium.

Competing with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian for a spot in the starting XI, Musonda has remained on the periphery of Antonio Conte's first-team squad this term, He has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions – just two of those starts.

The Belgium Under-21 international looked to have damaged his chances of forcing his way into his manager's plans when he appeared to attack the club's decision not to include him in the first team in October in an Instagram post. A new contract in December, however, eased those concerns.

A muscular injury ensured Musonda was unavailable for the busy festive period but returned to action in the FA Cup third round against Norwich City on Saturday (6 January) with a bright cameo appearance off the bench.

The attacking midfielder is likely to have no shortage of clubs interested in taking him on loan for the second half of the 2017-18 season. But according to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea would prefer their youngster to join a club on these shores, where he can continue to grips with the physical demands of English league football.

Musonda's only previous loan spells away from Stamford Bridge was in Spain with Real Betis. The Belgian excelled during his first spell at the club during the second half of the 2015-16 season but made just one starting appearance for the club following his return for the 2016-17 campaign, prompting Chelsea to terminate the deal in January last year.

Chelsea are expected to sanction a number of loan deals during the winter window, with Jake Clarke-Salter completing his move to Championship outfit Sunderland on Monday.

Another Chelsea prospect, Brazilian midfielder Nathan, will also complete a move in the coming days. The 21-year-old joined Ligue 1 side Amiens on a season-long loan last summer but it would appear Chelsea have cut that arrangement short, with the player's agent confirming to UOL Sports his client will now joined Portuguese side Belenenses on loan until the end of the season.