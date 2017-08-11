Chelsea are set to sanction their 33rd exit of the summer transfer window with Kenedy expected to join Newcastle United in the coming days.

Rafael Benitez is keen to bolster his attack before the start of their season when the Magpies take on Tottenham Hotspur and has made signing the Brazilian a priority before their game on Sunday (13 August).

The 21-year-old former Fluminese winger, who can also play in midfield or as a full-back, caused controversy during Chelsea's pre-season tour of China when he made derogatory remarks aimed at the Chinese people.

The club were forced to apologise for the player's comments, which brought the ire of the entire nation. They promised strict action against Kenedy and it was meted out in the form of an early return from the pre-season tour.

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," Chelsea issued a statement via their official site.

"His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club's high expectations and strict requirements of its young players. He has been strongly reprimanded and disciplined," the statement added.

The Brazilian's departure comes as a surprise with Antonio Conte complaining about not having a big enough squad going into the season, but according to the Mirror, the club's hierarchy have sanctioned the move to take the young midfielder out of the firing line over the China controversy.

Conte revealed earlier that regular game time is necessary for his development and at Newcastle he is certain to get his chances. Kenedy has made just 23 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2015.

It will be Kenedy's second spell away from the club after spending a part of last season with Watford. He made just one appearance for the Hornets owing to injury issues and will be hoping for a better run out with the Magpies.

Benitez admitted recently that he was not happy with Newcastle's transfer business and will be delighted if he can get the move for Kenedy over the line. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager has also confirmed interest in signing Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.