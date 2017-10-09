Swansea City coach Claude Makelele has urged Tammy Abraham to follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o if he wants to become the best striker at Chelsea and in the Premier League.

Drogba enjoyed an impressive spell with the Premier League champions in the past, while Eto'o tasted success at Barcelona and Inter Milan. The 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the Blues' academy, before being promoted to the first team in 2016. He spent last season on loan at Bristol City and was their star player for the Championship side.

Abraham signed a new five-year deal in the summer and completed a loan switch to the Liberty Stadium earlier in the summer transfer window. Since joining the Welsh club, the England Under-20 international has scored thrice in nine matches played in all competitions for Paul Clement's side.

Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the summer and allowed Diego Costa to rejoin Atletico Madrid. Michy Batshuayi is the second choice striker, behind the Spain international.

Makelele, who is Clement's assistant at Swansea, believes Abraham has a future at the west London club.

"He has great quality but he needs to work. He's young and he has time on his side. He wants to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He gets an example in the way Drogba and Eto'o play. But to do that he must work like they did," Makelele told the Evening Standard.

"Can he play for Chelsea? I hope so. He needs to be successful with Swansea first and learn more and more to come back and push for Antonio Conte's team. It's going to be difficult. He needs to adapt very well but we will push him. But he has to show the ambition to reach the top.

"I tell him to do everything: run, fight. Some young players think about dribbling but they need to understand about their team-mates. He is fast. Go in space and you'll make the difference for your team-mates. It all depends on him. He's good. But he has to push himself and learn more. Then he can be one of the best strikers in the Premier League."