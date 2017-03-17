A year after drunk footballers were pictured at Cheltenham Festival urinating in glasses prompting organisers to introduce alcohol rationing, a man has been filmed relieving himself on a lorry.

The incident does not appear to be alcohol related but instead a lorry driver is shown peeing against his own front-wheel in a bid to save time — and possibly mark his territory.

The incident was caught on camera through a glass wall in the ITV racing studio while a jockey was being interviewed by a pundit. As the pair chat away, a green-fleeced man with his back to the camera is seen standing by the front wheel of a lorry.

After some time he picks up his belongings and exits stage right, leaving a fresh puddle of urine trickling along the car park.

Cheltenham 2016 was overshadowed by newspaper pictures showing MK Dons' Samir Carruthers and other lower league footballers urinating into glasses and pouring the contents off their private balcony.

Female guests belonging to the same drunken party as the footballers bared their breasts for the attendant paparazzi. The offenders were all handed bans from the festival.

The events caused festival organisers to rethink their hitherto liberal alcohol policy and limit punters to four drinks each.